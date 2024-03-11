Seahawks Re-Signing TE Noah Fant To Two-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing TE Noah Fant to a two-year deal worth $21 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Fant, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that included a $7,176,892 signing bonus when he was traded to the Seahawks.

Seattle acquired Fant as a part of the Russell Wilson trade and soon after picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season, which is worth $6.85 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2023

In 2023, Fant appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 32 passes for 414 yards and no touchdowns.