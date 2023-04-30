Seahawks Re-Signing WR Easop Winston Jr.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are re-signing WR Easop Winston Jr.

He’s back in Seattle after being waived a couple of weeks ago.

Winston, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

The Browns claimed Winston off of waivers from the Saints in 2022 but he never appeared in a game for Cleveland. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks on their practice squad in October. Seattle brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season before cutting him in April.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards.