Seahawks Re-Signing WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are re-signing WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the practice squad.

Seattle cut Arcega-Whiteside despite acquiring him in a trade with the Eagles. He’ll get to hang around a little bit longer, however.

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.

In 2022, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.