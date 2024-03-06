Seahawks Release DT Bryan Mone

The Seattle Seahawks announced they released DT Bryan Mone on Wednesday.

Seattle creates $5,390,000 in cap space by releasing Mone and $500,000 in dead money.

Mone, 28, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2019. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

Mone was on and off of their active roster and was re-signed as an ERFA back in April of 2021. He later agreed to a two-year extension worth $12 million in June 2022. He was entering the last year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $4,890,000 in 2024.

In 2022, Bryan Mone appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 25 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.