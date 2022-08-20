Seahawks Release Five Players, Hosting LB Kenny Young

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have released five players on Saturday, along with hosting free agent LB Kenny Young who was recently let go by the Raiders.

The @Seahawks made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 80 players. https://t.co/FfahPcVr8E — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 20, 2022

The players being waived by Seattle include:

DB Bubba Bolden TE Cade Brewer LB Matthew Gotel DB Elijah Jones LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Young, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2018. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.1 million deal when he was traded to the Rams as a part of the swap for CB Marcus Peters.

He then found himself traded again when the Rams shipped him to the Broncos along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a late-round 2024 swap.

The Raiders signed Young to a contract this past May.

In 2021, Young appeared in seven games for the Rams and six for the Broncos. He recorded 75 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and one pass defense.