Seahawks Release WR Phillip Dorsett & RB B.J. Emmons From P-Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve released WR Phillip Dorsett II and RB B.J. Emmons from their practice squad.

Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

Dorsett re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year, but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him last month and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

In 2021, Dorsett appeared in three games for the Seahawks and Jaguars, catching one pass for three yards and no touchdowns.