Seahawks Releasing DE Carlos Dunlap

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are releasing DE Carlos Dunlap on Monday.

As a part of the trade that sent him to Seattle from the Bengals, Dunlap agreed to a reworked deal last season that was set to have him count more than $14 million against the 2021 cap.

Seattle reportedly wanted to keep Dunlap with an extension to lower his cap hit but it looks like the two sides were unable to reach an agreement and Dunlap will now have the opportunity to test the open market.

It’s still possible the Seahawks end up bringing him back, as he was a big boost to their pass rush in 2020. For now, this frees up $14 million in cap space for Seattle.

Dunlap, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018.

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade.

In 2020, Dunlap appeared in seven games for the Bengals and eight games for the Seahawks, recording 32 tackles, six sacks and four pass defenses.