Seahawks Announce Four Cap Cuts Including DT Dre’Mont Jones

Bob Condotta reports the Seahawks are releasing OL George Fant, DT Dre’Mont Jones, S Rayshawn Jenkins and DT Roy Robertson-Harris.

Condotta adds Seattle will save just over $26 million in cap savings by releasing these four players.

Jones, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 28 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one pass defended, one forced fumble and four sacks.