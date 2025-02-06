Seahawks Restructuring DL Leonard Williams For $14.1 Million In Cap Space

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap reports the Seahawks are restructuring DL Leonard Williams‘ contract to open up $14.1 million in cap space.

Fitzgerald adds Seattle is converting $18.745 million of Williams’ salary to a bonus while adding two void years, dropping his salary cap hit from $29.1 million to $14.06 million.

Williams, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension with the Giants.

Williams was traded to the Seahawks in 2023 and re-signed after the season on a three-year, $64.5 million deal.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 64 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three pass defenses and an interception returned for a touchdown.