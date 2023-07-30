Seahawks Rookie RB Zach Charbonnet Out Indefinitely With Shoulder Injury

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced Sunday that second-round RB Zach Charbonnet has a shoulder injury and is out indefinitely, per Taylor Bisciotti.

Charbonnet will meet with doctors to determine the severity of his shoulder issues as well as his timetable.

Meanwhile, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker has a groin injury.

Charbonnet, 22, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

Charbonnet signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,250,196 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Charbonnet appeared in 40 games and made 28 starts. He rushed for 3,346 yards on 565 carries (5.9 YPC) and 39 touchdowns to go along with 75 receptions for another 589 yards.