Seahawks Shuffle Roster, Move CB Shaquill Griffin Back To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they released CB Shaquill Griffin and immediately re-signed him to the practice squad.

Griffin is a vested veteran and veterans aren’t subject to waivers until after the trade deadline. The move made space for WR Cody White, who was promoted from the practice squad.

Griffin, 29, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

Griffin then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. The Jaguars released him last year, and he went on to sign a one-year contract with the Texans.

The Panthers would later claim Griffin off waivers in November. He finished out the year in Carolina, then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason. He caught on with the Seahawks in July but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Griffin appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings, recording 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.

White, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City waived him with a non-football injury designation.

He had short stints with the Giants and Broncos before catching on Steelers in September 2020. He bounced on and off Pittsburgh’s practice squad the following two years and landed with the Seahawks’ practice squad in October 2023.

He was on and off Seattle’s practice squad last season. After returning to the Seahawks this past March, he’s been doing the same in 2025.

In 2024, White appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded two receptions for 44 yards (22.0 YPC).