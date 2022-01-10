Seahawks Sign 12 To Future Deals

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed 12 players to futures deals for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
- DT Myles Adams
- WR Matt Cole
- LB Aaron Donkor
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Aaron Fuller
- DT Jarrod Hewitt
- CB Mike Jackson
- WR Cade Johnson
- G Pier-Olivier Lestage
- WR Cody Thompson
- LB Lakiem Williams
- DT Niles Scott
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Adams, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp. After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December of last year only to release him a few weeks later.
In 2021, Adams has appeared in two games and recorded five total tackles.
