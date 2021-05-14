Seahawks Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry
- Montreal OL Pier-Olivier Lestage
- North Carolina Central CB Bryan Mills
- FAU RB B.J. Emmons
- South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson
- Army LB Jon Rhattigan
- Stanford WR Connor Weddington
- Mississippi State OT Greg Eiland
- Virginia Tech DT Jarrod Hewitt
- California OT Jake Curhan
- Arizona State S Aashari Crosswell
- Texas A&M G Jared Hocker
- Louisiana-Monroe RB Josh Johnson
Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at South Dakota State and was a first-team All-American in 2019. The 2020 fall season was canceled and he opted out of the 2021 spring season.
During his three-year career at South Dakota State, Johnson recorded 162 receptions for 2.872 yards (17.7 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.
