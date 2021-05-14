Seahawks Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts on Friday. 

The full list includes:

  1. Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry
  2. Montreal OL Pier-Olivier Lestage
  3. North Carolina Central CB Bryan Mills
  4. FAU RB B.J. Emmons
  5. South Dakota State WR Cade Johnson
  6. Army LB Jon Rhattigan
  7. Stanford WR Connor Weddington
  8. Mississippi State OT Greg Eiland
  9. Virginia Tech DT Jarrod Hewitt
  10. California OT Jake Curhan
  11. Arizona State S Aashari Crosswell
  12. Texas A&M G Jared Hocker
  13. Louisiana-Monroe RB Josh Johnson 

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at South Dakota State and was a first-team All-American in 2019. The 2020 fall season was canceled and he opted out of the 2021 spring season.

During his three-year career at South Dakota State, Johnson recorded 162 receptions for 2.872 yards (17.7 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.

