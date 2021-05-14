Seahawks Sign 2nd-Rd WR D’Wayne Eskridge & 6th-Rd OT Stone Forsythe

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed second-round pick WR D’Wayne Eskridge and sixth-round OT Stone Forsythe to four-year rookie contracts on Friday.

Round Player Pos. Note 2 D’Wayne Eskridge WR Signed 4 Tre Brown DB 6 Stone Forsythe OT Signed

Eskridge, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round.

Eskridge is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $5,953,504 million and a $1,689,821 signing bonus.

During his college career, Eskridge recorded 122 receptions for 2,260 yards (18.5 YPC) and 15 touchdowns in 45 games.