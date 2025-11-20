Seahawks Sign C Doug Kramer, Release RB Myles Gaskin

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed C Doug Kramer to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have released RB Myles Gaskin from the practice squad.

Kramer, 27, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Illinois by the Bears. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Bears opted to waive him.

From there, the Cardinals claimed Kramer but he lasted just over a week in Arizona before being waived by the team. Kramer then joined the Bears again ahead of the 2023 season. He remained on the practice squad most of that season and re-signed a futures contract after the season.

Chicago signed Kramer again this offseason but waived him near the end of camp with an injury designation.

In 2024, Kramer appeared in 16 games for the Bears.