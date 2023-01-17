Seahawks Sign C Joey Hunt To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed C Joey Hunt to a futures contract on Tuesday for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

G Greg Eiland LB Chris Garrett DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson OT Jalen McKenzie DB Chris Steele RB Darwin Thompson WR Connor Wedington WR Easop Winston C Joey Hunt

Hunt, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract when Seattle cut him loose coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

Hunt was later signed to the active roster and the Seahawks re-signed him by placing an original-round tender on Hunt that was set to cost them $2.133 million for the 2020 season. However, Hunt was released a few months later.

Hunt later caught on with the Colts and was on and off of their roster before returning to the Seahawks this past October.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in one game for the Colts.