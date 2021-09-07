Seahawks Sign CB John Reid To Active Roster

The Seahawks have signed CB John Reid to their active roster, according to his agency.

He had previously been on the practice squad.

The team acquired Reid for a conditional draft pick from the Texans during camp. Reid has to be on Seattle’s roster for six games this season for that condition to be met.

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signing him to the practice squad.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.