Seahawks Sign DT Myles Adams To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve signed DT Myles Adams to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

T Tommy Champion QB Danny Etling WR Aaron Fuller DB Gavin Heslop WR Penny Hart DT Cedrick Lattimore C Brad Lundblade TE Tyler Mabry QB Alex McGough DB Jordan Miller WR Cody Thompson WR John Ursua DT Myles Adams

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Adams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad last month only to release him a few weeks later.