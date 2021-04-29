Seahawks Sign DT Robert Nkemdiche

The Seahawks announced on Thursday they have signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

Nkemdiche is a former first-round pick but he has been out of football since 2019, so this probably is nothing more than a dart throw for Seattle.

Nkemdiche, 26, was taken in the first round out of Ole Miss by the Cardinals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1,122,808 for the 2019 season when the Cardinals waived him.

Arizona had declined Nkemdiche’s fifth-year option back in May and moved on from him after he showed up to training camp out of shape. The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal but waived him in November.

He appeared in just two games for the Dolphins in 2019 and did not record a statistic.

In 2018, Nkemdiche appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 32 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.