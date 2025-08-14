Seahawks Sign FB Wesley Steiner

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed FB Wesley Steiner to a contract.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived LB Michael Dowell. Steiner played linebacker in college but will be a fullback with the Seahawks.

Steiner, 23, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked inside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class out of Warner Robins, Georgia. He committed to Auburn but transferred to Washington State for his final season.

Steiner signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May but was waived later that month.

In his collegiate career, Steiner appeared in 60 games and recorded 98 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.