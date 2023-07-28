Seahawks Sign First-Round CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed No. 5 overall pick CB Devon Witherspoon to a rookie contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Witherspoon was the last remaining draft pick unsigned from the 2023 draft class.

Witherspoon, 22, was a three-year starter at Illinois and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 10 following his senior season.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers CB Levi Wallace.

The No. 5 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $34,535,499 contract that includes a $22,116,726 signing bonus and will carry a $6,279,182 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his four-year college career, Witherspoon appeared in 42 games and made 32 starters. He recorded 159 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 30 pass defenses.