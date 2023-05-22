Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round OL Anthony Bradford

The Seattle Seahawks have signed fourth-round OL Anthony Bradford, according to Brady Henderson.
Bradford, 22, was a two-year starter at LSU. He appeared in 29 total games for the Tigers and made 17 starts.
He played multiple positions along the offensive line for LSU, including left tackle, left guard and right guard. He played 899 snaps and only allowed four sacks.
