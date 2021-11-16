Seahawks Sign LB Edmond Robinson To PS, Cuts DE Alex Tchangam

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they signed LB Edmond Robinson to their practice squad and cut DE Alex Tchangam in a corresponding move.

The @Seahawks made two practice squad transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/UEyaxVxKyf — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 16, 2021

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett TE Tyler Mabry LB Edmond Robinson

Robinson, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Newberry in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2.348 million rookie contract when the Vikings waived him.

The Jets later claimed Robinson off waivers before waiving him from injured reserve in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before signing with the Houston Roughriders of the XFL.

Robinson signed on with the Falcons and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in 2020.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Falcons and recorded 15 total tackles.