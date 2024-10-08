Seahawks Sign LB Ezekiel Turner To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Ezekiel Turner to the practice squad.
Today’s @Seahawks practice squad transaction: https://t.co/0kLlB218vn
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 8, 2024
In a corresponding move, the Seahawks cut LB Devin Richardson.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Artie Burns
- RB George Holani (Injured)
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- OT Jason Peters
- LB Ezekiel Turner
Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.
Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.
However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he’s since had a stint with the Texans.
In 2024, Turner has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!