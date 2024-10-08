Seahawks Sign LB Ezekiel Turner To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Ezekiel Turner to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks cut LB Devin Richardson

Seattle’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Artie Burns
  2. RB George Holani (Injured)
  3. DE DeVere Levelston
  4. TE Tyler Mabry
  5. LB Patrick O’Connell
  6. S Ty Okada
  7. WR Cody White
  8. CB Josh Jobe
  9. OLB Tyreke Smith
  10. CB Faion Hicks
  11. QB Jaren Hall
  12. DT Kenneth Odumegwu
  13. OLB Jamie Sheriff
  14. WR Miles Boykin
  15. RB Brittain Brown
  16. DT Quinton Bohanna
  17. OT Jason Peters
  18. LB Ezekiel Turner

Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024. 

However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he’s since had a stint with the Texans. 

In 2024, Turner has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle. 

