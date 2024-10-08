Seahawks Sign LB Ezekiel Turner To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed LB Ezekiel Turner to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks cut LB Devin Richardson.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

Turner, 28, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

Tuner played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to Arizona on an original-round tender that paid him a base salary of $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 before signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2024.

However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason and he’s since had a stint with the Texans.

In 2024, Turner has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded one tackle.