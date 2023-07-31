Seahawks Sign OL Liam Ryan

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed OL Liam Ryan.

Ryan wound up going undrafted following the 2022 NFL draft. He wound up signing a rookie contract with the Seahawks but was ultimately waived coming out of training camp and wound up spending a couple months on their practice squad.

The Seahawks released Ryan from their practice squad in October.

Throughout his five-year career at Washington State, Ryan appeared in a total of 45 games, making 42 consecutive starts.

He was named to the All PAC-12 Second team during his redshirt season at Washington State.