Seahawks Sign OL Liam Ryan

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed OL Liam Ryan.
The @Seahawks signed one player following practice this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/iuy8yf6BoF
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 31, 2023
Ryan wound up going undrafted following the 2022 NFL draft. He wound up signing a rookie contract with the Seahawks but was ultimately waived coming out of training camp and wound up spending a couple months on their practice squad.
The Seahawks released Ryan from their practice squad in October.
Throughout his five-year career at Washington State, Ryan appeared in a total of 45 games, making 42 consecutive starts.
He was named to the All PAC-12 Second team during his redshirt season at Washington State.
