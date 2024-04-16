Seahawks Sign P Jon Ryan To One-Day Contract To Retire With Team

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed P Jon Ryan to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team.

Back where he belongs. We've signed Jon Ryan to a one-day contract, and he'll retire as a Seattle Seahawk. pic.twitter.com/EXeroYG7Lq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 16, 2024

Ryan, 42, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Regina back in 2006 after two years in the Canadian Football League. He lasted two years in Green Bay before he was cut at the start of the 2008 season and later caught on with the Seahawks. He was Seattle’s starting punter for a decade.

Ryan was in the third year of his four-year, $10 million contract and set to make a base salary of $2.6 million for the 2018 season when the Seahawks released him in August. He quickly caught on with the Bills but was released again coming out of the preseason.

After sitting out the 2018 season, Ryan signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. He was named the CFL’s most outstanding special teams player. He re-signed with the Roughriders in 2021 after the pandemic canceled the CFL’s 2020 season. He caught on with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks in 2022.

For his career, Ryan appeared 159 games Seahawks and 32 games for the Packers, totaling 40,883 yards on 914 attempts (44.7 YPA) and 83 touchbacks.