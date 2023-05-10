Seahawks Sign RB Bryant Koback

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed RB Bryant Koback to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Koback, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in May of last year. Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Koback recorded 679 rushing attempts for 4,026 yards (5.9 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 66 receptions for 654 yards (9.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.