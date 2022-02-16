Seahawks Sign RB Darwin Thompson To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed RB Darwin Thompson to a futures contract on Wednesday. 

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Seattle has now signed 15 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. WR Matt Cole
  3. LB Aaron Donkor
  4. T Greg Eiland
  5. WR Aaron Fuller
  6. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  7. CB Mike Jackson
  8. WR Cade Johnson
  9. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  10. WR Cody Thompson
  11. LB Lakiem Williams
  12. DT Niles Scott
  13. DE Alex Tchangam
  14. RB Darwin Thompson

Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after. 

Thompson returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January. 

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown. 

