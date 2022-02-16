Seahawks Sign RB Darwin Thompson To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have signed RB Darwin Thompson to a futures contract on Wednesday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Seattle has now signed 15 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

DT Myles Adams WR Matt Cole LB Aaron Donkor T Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt CB Mike Jackson WR Cade Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson LB Lakiem Williams DT Niles Scott DE Alex Tchangam RB Darwin Thompson

Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of Utah State in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Kansas City waived him back in August. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after.

Thompson returned to the Chiefs’ practice squad in January.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and rushed 27 times for 97 yards and one touchdown, adding seven receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown.