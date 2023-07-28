Seahawks Sign RB Wayne Taulapapa, Waive CB Montrae Braswell

The Seattle Seahawks have signed UDFA RB Wayne Taulapapa and waived CB Montrae Braswell, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Taulapapa, 25, played four years at Virginia before transferring to Washington for his fifth and final season. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft.

For his career, he appeared in a total of 46 games and rushed for 2,079 yards on 406 attempts (5.1 YPC) and 30 touchdowns. He also added 375 yards receiving on 52 receptions and an additional two touchdowns.