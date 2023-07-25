Seahawks Sign Second-Round RB Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed No. 52 overall pick RB Zach Charbonnet to a rookie contract, according to Field Yates.

This leaves just one unsigned pick from the Seahawks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Devon Witherspoon CB 1 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Signed 2 37 Derick Hall OLB Signed 2 52 Zach Charbonnet RB Signed 4 108 Anthony Bradford OL Signed 4 123 Cameron Young DT Signed 5 151 Mike Morris DE Signed 5 154 Olusegun Oluwatimi OL Signed 6 198 Jerrick Reed S Signed 7 237 Kenny McIntosh RB Signed

Charbonnet, 22, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Packers RB AJ Dillon.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,250,196 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Charbonnet appeared in 40 games and made 28 starts. He rushed for 3,346 yards on 565 carries (5.9 YPC) and 39 touchdowns to go along with 75 receptions for another 589 yards.