Seahawks Sign Second-Round S Nick Emmanwori

The Seattle Seahawks have signed second-round S Nick Emmanwori to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter

Schefter reports that Emmanwori will sign a fully-guaranteed contract.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024. Dane Bruger has him as the 28th-ranked player on his big board and the No. 2 overall safety.

The Seahawks used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Emmanwori. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,588,298 contract with a $5,067,851 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Emmanwori appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks and recorded 166 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions including two for touchdowns, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.