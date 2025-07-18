Seahawks Sign Second-Round TE Elijah Arroyo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Seattle Seahawks have signed second-round TE Elijah Arroyo to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.
The Seahawks have now officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|18
|Grey Zabel
|G
|Signed
|2
|35
|Nick Emmanwori
|S
|Signed
|2
|50
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Signed
|3
|92
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Signed
|5
|142
|Rylie Mills
|DL
|Signed
|5
|166
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Signed
|5
|175
|Robbie Ouzts
|TE
|Signed
|6
|192
|Bryce Cabeldue
|G
|Signed
|7
|223
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Signed
|7
|234
|Mason Richman
|OT
|Signed
|7
|238
|Ricky White III
|WR
|Signed
Arroyo, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 tight end and the No. 22 overall player in Texas in the class of 2021. He committed to Miami in May of 2020 where he spent four seasons.
The Seahawks used the No. 50 overall pick on Arroyo in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,805,580 contract with a $3,044,057 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Arroyo appeared in 36 games for the Hurricanes and recorded 46 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!