Seahawks Sign Two Players To Practice Squad, Release TE N’Keal Harry

Per the team website, Seattle signed DT Quinton Bohanna and C Mike Novitsky to their practice squad. The team also released TE N’Keal Harry from the unit.

Bohanna, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Kentucky in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dallas wound up waiving Bohanna and he caught on with the Lions soon after. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being signed by the Titans.

After being released by Tennessee at the start of 2024, Bohanna joined the Seahawks and has been on and off their practice squad so far this season.

In 2024, Bohanna has appeared in one game for the Seahawks but has not recorded any statistics.