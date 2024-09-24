Seahawks Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Tyler Hall and DT Matt Gotel to their practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the team placed RB George Holani on the practice squad injured list and cut S Marquise Blair.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Artie Burns
- RB George Holani (Injured)
- DE DeVere Levelston
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- WR Cody White
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Tyreke Smith
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- CB Faion Hicks
- QB Jaren Hall
- DT Kenneth Odumegwu
- OLB Jamie Sheriff
- WR Miles Boykin
- RB Brittain Brown
- CB Tyler Hall
- DT Matt Gotel
Hall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.
The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season. Las Vegas brought him back in 2023.
Hall signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was waived with an injury designation and later cut from IR.
In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.
