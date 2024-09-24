Seahawks Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Tyler Hall and DT Matt Gotel to their practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, the team placed RB George Holani on the practice squad injured list and cut S Marquise Blair.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

  1. CB Artie Burns
  2. RB George Holani (Injured)
  3. DE DeVere Levelston
  4. TE Tyler Mabry
  5. LB Patrick O’Connell
  6. S Ty Okada
  7. WR Cody White
  8. CB Josh Jobe
  9. OLB Tyreke Smith
  10. OLB Tyus Bowser
  11. CB Faion Hicks
  12. QB Jaren Hall
  13. DT Kenneth Odumegwu
  14. OLB Jamie Sheriff
  15. WR Miles Boykin
  16. RB Brittain Brown
  17. CB Tyler Hall
  18. DT Matt Gotel

Hall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons and was on and off of their roster during his rookie season.

The Rams later claimed Hall off waivers from the Falcons. He was waived at the start of the 2022 season and caught on with the Raiders to finish out the season. Las Vegas brought him back in 2023. 

Hall signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was waived with an injury designation and later cut from IR. 

In 2023, Hall appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.

