Seahawks Sign WR Darvin Kidsy To Futures Deal

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed WR Darvin Kidsy to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

T Tommy Champion QB Danny Etling WR Aaron Fuller DB Gavin Heslop WR Penny Hart DT Cedrick Lattimore C Brad Lundblade TE Tyler Mabry QB Alex McGough DB Jordan Miller WR Cody Thompson WR John Ursua DT Myles Adams WR Darvin Kidsy

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kidsy, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Southern back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, rookie contract with Washington and was waived at the start of the season and later signed to their practice squad.

Kidsy was on and off of Washington’s roster before the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in December.

For his career, Kidsy has appeared in five games for Washington and caught one pass for eight yards.