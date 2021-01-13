Seahawks Sign WR John Ursua To Futures Contract

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed WR John Ursua to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

T Tommy Champion QB Danny Etling WR Aaron Fuller DB Gavin Heslop WR Penny Hart DT Cedrick Lattimore C Brad Lundblade TE Tyler Mabry QB Alex McGough DB Jordan Miller WR Cody Thompson WR John Ursua

Ursua, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks placed Ursua and later signed to their practice squad.

In 2019, Ursua appeared in three games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for 11 yards receiving and no touchdowns.