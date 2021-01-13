Seahawks Sign WR John Ursua To Futures Contract

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed WR John Ursua to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Wednesday. 

John Ursua

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Seahawks:

  1. T Tommy Champion
  2. QB Danny Etling
  3. WR Aaron Fuller
  4. DB Gavin Heslop
  5. WR Penny Hart
  6. DT Cedrick Lattimore
  7. C Brad Lundblade
  8. TE Tyler Mabry
  9. QB Alex McGough
  10. DB Jordan Miller
  11. WR Cody Thompson
  12. WR John Ursua

Ursua, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Seattle.

However, the Seahawks placed Ursua and later signed to their practice squad. 

In 2019, Ursua appeared in three games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for 11 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments