Seahawks Sign WR Phillip Dorsett, TE Ryan Izzo & QB Jake Luton To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse TE Jace Sternberger TE Ryan Izzo WR Phillip Dorsett QB Jake Luton

Dorsett, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

Dorsett re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year, but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in March, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars just recently released him.

In 2019, Dorsett appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball three times for 21 yards.

