Seahawks Sign WR Ra’Shaun Henry, Waive NT Robert Cooper

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that they have signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and are waiving NT Robert Cooper in a corresponding move.

Henry, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.

Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad but cut him again after just a week. He had brief stints with the Browns and the Falcons as a member of their practice squad. He is yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his two-year college career, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards (19.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 17 career games.