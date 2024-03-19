Seahawks Signing CB K’Von Wallace To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Seahawks are signing veteran CB K’Von Wallace to a one-year contract.

Wallace, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off of waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

In 2023, Wallace appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and Bills, recording 89 tackles, an interception, and six pass defenses.