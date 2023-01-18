Seahawks Signing K Jason Myers To Four-Year, $21.1M Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are signing K Jason Myers to a four-year extension, according to Bob Condotta.

According to Adam Schefter, Myers receives a four-year, $21.1 million deal worth up to $22.6 million. Myers is now the second-highest-paid kicker in the NFL behind Justin Tucker.

The Seahawks announced the move on Twitter:

Myers, 31, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent back in 2015 and made the team for three straight seasons. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.575 million contract and set to make a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when the Jaguars waived him.

The Seahawks signed Myers to a futures contract in 2018 only to cut him loose at the start of the season. The Jets signed him to a contract and he finished out the year in New York.

From there, Seattle brought Myers back on a four-year, $15.45 million contract. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Myers appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and finished the year going 34-37 (91.9%) on his field goal attempts and 41-42 (97.6%) on PAT’s.