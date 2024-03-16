Seahawks Signing LB Jerome Baker

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Jerome Baker to a one-year, $ 7 million contract on Saturday.

Baker recently visited with the Seahawks so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition at linebacker.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released.

In 2023, Baker appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, and one defensive touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.