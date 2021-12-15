Seahawks Signing LB Tanner Muse To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Tanner Muse to their active roster.

Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.

Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams. The Raiders later elected to waive him and he recently caught on with Seattle’s practice squad.

In 2021, Muse has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and recorded two tackles.

During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.