Seahawks Signing LB Tanner Muse To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Tanner Muse to their practice squad.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

DT Myles Adams LB Aaron Donkor (International) G Greg Eiland WR Aaron Fuller DT Jarrod Hewitt WR Cade Johnson RB Josh Johnson G Pier-Olivier Lestage DT Robert Nkemdiche LB Jon Rhattigan WR Cody Thompson DB Michael Jackson G Phil Haynes TE Mark Vital G Jordan Simmons DB Gavin Heslop LB Tanner Muse

Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.

Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams. The Raiders waived him on Monday.

During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.