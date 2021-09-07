Seahawks Signing LB Tanner Muse To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Tanner Muse to their practice squad. 

Tanner Muse

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. DT Myles Adams
  2. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  3. G Greg Eiland
  4. WR Aaron Fuller
  5. DT Jarrod Hewitt
  6. WR Cade Johnson
  7. RB Josh Johnson
  8. G Pier-Olivier Lestage
  9. DT Robert Nkemdiche
  10. LB Jon Rhattigan
  11. WR Cody Thompson
  12. DB Michael Jackson
  13. G Phil Haynes
  14. TE Mark Vital
  15. G Jordan Simmons
  16. DB Gavin Heslop 
  17. LB Tanner Muse

Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.

Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams. The Raiders waived him on Monday. 

During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns. 

