Seahawks Signing LB Tyrel Dodson

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are signing LB Tyrel Dodson to a contract on Thursday.

Dodson visited with Seattle earlier in the day and it looks like they were able to strike a deal.

Dodson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills. Buffalo placed Dodson on the commissioner’s exempt list coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Dodson was on and off of their roster the last few years. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Dodson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 74 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.