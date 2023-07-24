Seahawks Signing OLB Uchenna Nwosu To Three-Year, $59 Million Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing OLB Uchenna Nwosu to a three-year, $59 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Nwosu, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.75 million rookie contract when the Seahawks signed him a two-year, $20 million deal.

In 2022, Nwosu appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks. He finished the season with 66 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes defended.