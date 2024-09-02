Seahawks Signing QB Jaren Hall To Practice Squad

The Seahawks announced the signing of QB Jaren Hall to their practice squad, shortly after releasing WR Easop Winston to clear a spot.

Hall, 26, was a two-year starter at BYU. The Vikings drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.12 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $279,272.

Hall was among the Vikings’ final roster cuts ahead of the 2024 season after starting two games for Minnesota in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Hall appeared in 31 games with 24 starts. He completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, adding 181 rush attempts for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2023, Hall appeared in three games and made two starts, posting a record of 1-1. He completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 168 yards and one interception. He also had six carries for 14 yards.