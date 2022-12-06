Seahawks Signing RB Wayne Gallman To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing veteran RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker is dealing with an ankle injury, so the team is adding some depth in case Walker ends up missing time.

Gallman, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644.

Gallman was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before eventually signing on with the 49ers. San Francisco released him and he caught on with the Falcons before being released once again.

The Vikings picked up Gallman after his release from Atlanta and he finished out his 2021 season in Minnesota. From there, he joined the Chiefs’ practice squad but was recently cut loose.

In 2021, Gallman appeared in eight games for the Falcons and Vikings. rushed 28 times for 104 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He has caught one of three targets for 21 yards.