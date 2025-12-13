Seahawks Signing TE Eric Saubert To One-Year Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are signing TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract extension.

Saubert is returning from injured reserve, and the team mainly uses him as both a run and pass blocker.

Saubert, 31, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders’ practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed two consecutive one-year deals with the Broncos.

Miami signed Saubert to a contract, but he landed on injured reserve during camp and was subsequently released. He then had a brief stint on the Cowboys, appearing in one game before being relegated to the practice squad, at which point he was signed from the unit by the Texans.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal and brought him back on another one-year contract. This past March, he signed on with the Seahawks.

In 2025, Saubert has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for 12 yards in one start.