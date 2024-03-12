Seahawks Signing TE Pharaoh Brown

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are signing TE Pharaoh Brown to a contract.

Brown, 29, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had brief stints with the Browns, Texans and Colts before joining the Patriots.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 13 receptions for 208 yards (16.0 YPC) and one touchdown.