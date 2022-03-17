Seahawks Tender Contracts To Three More ERFAs

The Seattle Seahawks tendered contracts to three more exclusive rights free agents in recent days including DT Bryan Mone, WR Penny Hart and CB John Reid, per Brady Henderson.

Mone, 26, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2019. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

Since then, Mone has been on and off of their active roster. He played out the 2021 season under an exclusive rights tender.

In 2021, Mone appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.